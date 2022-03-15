SRM-AP inks MoU with Rennes School of Business

Neerukonda (Guntur): The SRM University-AP campus signed an MoU with Rennes School of Business of France on student exchange, curriculum development, and articulation programmes here on Monday. University Vice-Chancellor Prof VS Rao described the MoU an important milestone for SRM AP and welcomed students from France to India.

Consul General de France at Bangalore Thierry Berthelot reaffirmed that the MoU between India and France would result in increase in the number and quality of student exchanges.

The signing of the agreement for the mutual recognition of degrees will facilitate the pursuit of higher education by Indian students in France and French students in India and enhance their employability.

The delegation emphasised that the collaboration with Rennes School of Business will further equip students of SRM University-AP to gain professional experience and job opportunities around the world.

South Asia Area Manager Rennes School of Business and Conseillere du Commerce Exterieur de la France Maud LE BARS and Associate Director-International Relations and Higher Studies Dr Naga Swetha Pasupuleti explained about the partnership.

Francois-Xavier Morteuil, Attache Consulaire pour la Coopération Scientifique et Universitaire; Deputy to Attache Consulaire Ambika Anilkumar, Campus France Manager Hyderabad Vasudha Murlikrishna, Country Manager ESIGELEC (engineering school in France) Vidya Suresh, and Director of Alliance Francaise Samuel Berthet were part of the delegation and explored the university campus.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof D Narayana Rao, Registrar Dr R Premkumar, Deans and Associate Deans of all schools were present in the discussion pertaining to the future scope of collaborations with French academic institutions.