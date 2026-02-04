SRM-AP, JKSH sign MoU to drive green hydrogen innovation

Amaravati: SRM University-AP signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JK Srivastava Hynfra to strengthen green hydrogen research and innovation, aligned with AP’s goal to become India’s Green Hydrogen Hub by 2030. This initiative falls under the AP’s 2030 goal of producing 1.5 MMTPA of green hydrogen.

Prof D Narayana Rao, Executive Director (Research) and Member Secretary of AP Green Hydrogen Valley, presented a comprehensive overview of the envisioned objectives of the Green Hydrogen Valley–AP and the Centre of Excellence for Hydrogen Technologies. Highlighting the State Government’s Integrated Clean Energy (ICE) policy, Dr Kamalakar Babu, VC and MD of NREDCAP, emphasised that the Chief Minister is steering AP towards achieving net-zero emissions by 2047. JK Srivastava, founder-chairman of JK Srivastava Hynfra, said that SRM AP’s Green Hydrogen Summit strongly aligned with AP’s visionary leadership. Leveraging its vast coastline, the state targets exporting500,000 tonnes of green ammonia toEurope by 2029.

It may be recalled that the JK Srivastava Group, in partnership with Hynfra, has made a landmark investment of Rs 35,000 crore to establish a green ammonia industry near Mulapeta, Srikakulam, operational by 2029. Against this backdrop, SRM-AP’s collaboration with JK Srivastava Hynfra will catalyse cutting-edge research, and nurture future-ready talent in hydrogen technologies.

Pankaj Srivastava, Director, JK Srivastava Hynfra PSA Ltd, Dr R Premkumar, Registrar, SRM-AP, Prof Ranjit Thapa, Dean-Research, Prof GS Vinod Kumar, Associate Dean and Professor, and Dr Pardha Saradhi Maram, Convenor of Green Hydrogen Summit 2025 and Associate Professor, SRM University-AP, were also present.