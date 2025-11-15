SRM-AP launches BRAIN lab

Amaravati: SRM University-AP has inaugurated its Biomedical Research & Artificial Intelligence Network (BRAIN) Lab, marking a major stride in healthcare innovation, biomedical engineering, and AI-driven research.

Prof Manoj Murhekar, Director of ICMR–National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE), Chennai, was the chief guest and Dr P Ganeshkumar, Scientist E and Head of the Division of Noncommunicable Diseases at ICMR–NIE was the guest of hour.

Vice-Chancellor (I/C) Prof Ch Satish Kumar, Registrar Dr R Premkumar, Dean-Research Prof. Ranjit Thapa, Dean-SEAS Prof CV Tomy along with senior administrators, faculty members, and research scholars attended the ceremony.

Prof Murhekar highlighted the lab’s potential in early detection and monitoring of neurological disorders, noting that its technologies ‘represent a significant step forward in public healthcare’.

Research lab coordinator Dr KA Sunitha said BRAIN Lab would ‘revolutionise healthcare and research’ by providing innovative solutions and hands-on learning opportunities for students working on real-world medical challenges.

The newly established BRAIN Lab aims to strengthen biomedical data analytics, AI-assisted diagnosis, disease modelling, public health informatics, and computational biology. The lab already supports several funded projects and clinical collaborations, including trials on Parkinson’s disease, oral cancer diagnostics, and other biomedical challenges.