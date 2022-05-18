SRM-AP secures patent for innovative engine piston rings

Neerukonda (Guntur District): The researchers at SRM University-AP proved that applying a composite coating of chromium aluminum carbide (CR2 ALC) to the engine piston rings not only improves piston performance but also increases engine life, efficiency, and lubrication. The university also obtained a patent for the same, according to a communiqué from the university on Monday. For any vehicle to run for a long time, its engine must be good.

The rings on piston further improve the engine performance. It is in this context that many efforts are being made by scientists to develop piston rings with the new scientific technologies.

Associate Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering Dr Sheela Singh has been conducting comprehensive research on the subject for the last three years with research student Deepak Davis.

The piston rings of motor vehicles currently on the market have a coating with nickel molybdenum aluminum. The researchers here say it would be better to use a composite coating made with chromium aluminum carbide instead. If the piston rings have high velocity and lubrication properties, their rigidity is good, and it is better to use chromium aluminum carbide (CR2LC) composite coating, they argue.

The patent certificate was issued by the Patent Office of the Government of India after thorough examinations.

University president Dr Satyanarayanan, Vice-Chancellor Prof VS Rao, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof D Narayana Rao, and other scholars lauded Dr Sheela Singh and Deepak Davis for their fervent research and innovation. This is the second patent granted to SRM University-AP.