KK Raju urges people to vote for YSRCP

YSRCP North constituency candidate KK Raju speaking at a meeting held in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday
YSRCP North constituency candidate KK Raju said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy not only introduced several welfare schemes for the development of all communities but also gave important posts to the minorities.

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP North constituency candidate KK Raju said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy not only introduced several welfare schemes for the development of all communities but also gave important posts to the minorities.

Speaking at the community meeting organised by Sri Vasavi Kanyakaparemeswari Kalinga Vysya Seva Sangam in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, he exhorted the community members to extend their support to the ruling party in the ensuing elections.

About 150 people took part in the meeting.

