SRM-AP to host All-India Sociological Conference from tomorrow

Amaravati: The Indian Sociological Society is set to host three-day 50th All India Sociological Conference at SRM-AP here from Sunday. Organised by the Department of Sociology and Anthropology, Easwari School of Liberal Arts, the milestone conference will revolve around the theme ‘Mobilities and Inequalities: Shifting Contexts; Changing Paradigms’.

Eminent sociologists, researchers, and students from India and abroad will attend the conference to critically reflect on how movement, technology, policy, and social structures shape everyday life. Discussions will range from migration, labour, caste, gender, health, and education to digital transformations, climate change, mobility justice, and public policy.

Over the course of three days, participants will engage in plenary sessions, memorial lectures honouring leading scholars and technical presentations across multiple research committees.

The conference will create new theoretical approaches, empirical knowledge and collaborative interaction to promote sociological thought in India.

Hosted in SRM-AP’s campus, the conference will also introduce delegates to the intellectual ecosystem and vibrant cultural context of Amaravati and the State. With rich deliberations and meaningful networking, the 50th AISC promises to be a landmark forum reflecting on the challenges and possibilities of a rapidly changing world.