SRM spl convocation tomorrow

Amaravati: SRM University-AP will hold a special convocation on Saturday to recognise and honour its PhD scholars for academic excellence. The special convocation will be graced by Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Law & Justice and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, as the chief guest, and Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and chairman of DRDO as the guest of honour. Founder Chancellor of SRM-AP Dr T R Paarivendhar, Pro-Chancellor Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Satish Kumar, Registrar Dr R Premkumar, Members of Governing Body, Board of Management and Academic and Research Council will also attend the convocation ceremony where seven PhD scholars will be awarded their doctoral degrees. The university will also confer an honorary doctorate on Dr Samir V Kamat.

Arjun Ram Meghwal, will deliver the convocation address at the ceremony.

Prof Ch Satish Kumar, Vice Chancellor of SRM AP remarked that the Special Convocation is a celebration of excellence, leadership, and the enduring power of knowledge to transform society.