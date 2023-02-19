SRM University-AP ranks 3rd best among private varsities

Vijayawada: SRM University - AP ranks 3rd best among all the private universities in India, said the university in a press release on Saturday.

Prof Ranjit Thapa, Dr Shoji Thottathil, Dr Mahesh Ravva, Dr Amit Chakraborty, Dr Pankaj Bhalla and Dr Nimai Mishra of SRM University-AP are the faculty who contributed to this incredible achievement through their high-quality research endeavours.

The five-year-old Andhra Pradesh SRM University stands 45th among all universities and research institutions in India.

Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Pro-Chancellor of SRM University-AP, extended his heartiest congratulations to the faculty members, research scholars and administrators. "Once again, SRM AP proved how it is bound to be one of the best research-oriented universities in India," added Prof Manoj K Arora, Vice- Chancellor of SRM AP.

"SRM University-AP is making great efforts to strengthen its research facilities significantly and is poised to become the No. 1 private university in nature index publications ranking a few years from now," said Prof D Narayana Rao, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of SRM AP.

The Nature Index tracks the affiliations of universities and research article contributions in a selected group of 82 high-profile scientific journals chosen by an independent panel of expert research scientists in different fields.

Ranking criteria involves counting the number of published research articles by institutions in renowned publishing groups. Each year, Nature Index ranks the leading institutions, which can be companies, universities, government agencies, research institutes, NGOs, and countries, by the number of scientific articles and papers published in leading journals.

The ranking involves research fields, such as life sciences, chemical sciences, physical sciences, and earth sciences. The Index helps assess research excellence by institutions, regions and research disciplines.