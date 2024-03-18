SSC exams to begin in AP today

Guntur: As many as 6,23,092 candidates including 3,17,939 boys and 3,05,153 girls will attend the SSC Public Examinations at 3,473 examinations centres across the State from March 18 to March 30.

Examinations will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. Candidates attending the SSC Public examinations should reach the examination centres at 8.45 am. The students may download their hall tickets or they may obtain it from the concerned school headmaster.

SSC Board officials have already provided necessary facilities at the examination centres. The Board has appointed 3,473 chief superintendents and 3,473 other officials for conducting the examinations.

In addition to this the board has appointed 156 flying squads. CC cameras were installed at the problematic centres. The Board has also appointed the observers. The APSRTC arranged free bus facility to the students appearing for the SSC Public Examinations. Spot valuation will start from March 31.

Cell phones will not be allowed into the examination hall. Meanwhile School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar reviewed the arrangements on Sunday for the SSC exams.

Meanwhile, Director of Government Examinations D Devanand Reddy said students may download their hall tickets.