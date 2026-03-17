SSC public examinations begin smoothly across Tirupati district

Tirupati: The SSC public examinations began smoothly across Tirupati district on Monday. Areas around examination centres witnessed heavy rush as students arrived along with their parents. Emotional scenes were witnessed at several centres, with parents offering blessings, words of encouragement, and last-minute advice to their children before they entered the halls to appear for the important examinations. Some parents waited outside the centres, visibly anxious yet hopeful, praying for their children’s success as the examinations began.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, along with District Educational Officer (DEO) KVN Kumar, visited a few examination centres in the city and reviewed the arrangements. The Collector inspected the conduct of examinations and facilities at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Municipal High School in Sarojini Devi Layout and Sasi English Medium School in Varadaraja Nagar.

Officials examined the arrangements made at the centres, including medical camps, drinking water, and basic amenities. The Collector said that the Class 10 examinations were being conducted in a peaceful atmosphere across the district. In view of the summer heat, he instructed officials to keep ORS packets and emergency medicines ready to provide immediate medical assistance to students if required. The Collector also directed the examination staff to conduct the exams strictly and ensure that there was no scope for malpractice.

DEO Kumar said that for Telugu examination held on Monday, 26,691 students attended out of 27,243 registered candidates, while 552 were absent. In AP Open School Society SSC examinations, 785 students attended out of 885, with 100 absentees.

He added that nine flying squads inspected 27 examination centres on the first day, while 33 sitting squads performed duties at 33 centres. The examinations were conducted peacefully without any untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, APSRTC arranged free bus travel for SSC students upon producing their hall tickets. A district-level control room has also been set up to address grievances during the examination period.