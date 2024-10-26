St Ann’s College students dominate taekwondo competition

Chirala(Prakasam district): The students of St Ann’s College of Engineering and Technology here dominated the taekwondo competition organised by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada.

Over 50 students representing various colleges across the university participated in the competition held at St Ann’s College recently. College secretary Vanama Ramakrishna Rao and correspondent Srimantula Lakshmana Rao announced the remarkable achievements of their students. St Ann’s College team secured a total of six gold medals and one silver medal. The college’s female athletes were particularly dominant, showcasing their skills in multiple weight categories.

Notable performances included P Srilekha, who clinched gold in the 53 kg category, and V Vineetha, who triumphed in the 73 kg category. The men’s division also saw St Ann’s athletes excel, with V Manideep taking home the gold medal in the 54 kg category and P Naga Srihari securing gold in the 63 kg category. Principal Dr K Jagdish Babu expressed immense pride in the students’ accomplishments, stating, “Their outstanding performance reflects not only their talent but also the commitment and support they receive from our coaching staff.”