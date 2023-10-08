St Ann’s College to train students on yoga, stress management

Chirala: St Ann’s College of Engineering and Technology, Chirala, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Care Yoga Naturopathic Medical College, Pittalavani Palemu, to train college students on yoga, stress management and lifestyle management.



The MoU was signed by St Ann’s College secretary Vanama Ramakrishna Rao, correspondent Srimantula Lakshmana Rao, president of Care Yoga Naturopathic Medical College V Radhakrishna, correspondent V Kishore Kumar, Principal Dr Yan Jayalakshmi, and Admin in-charge P Nageswara Rao.

Under the MoU, Care Yoga Naturopathic Medical College will provide yoga training to students to deal with mental stress and provide necessary instructions and advice to promote mental health. In a statement on Saturday, St Ann’s College representatives said that the college had signed the MoU to provide students with the necessary skills and knowledge to deal with mental stress and promote mental health. They said that yoga is an ancient practice which proved to be beneficial for both physical and mental health.

The training programme will include Yoga Asanas, various breathing exercises, relaxation techniques and methods for controlling mental stress. The programme will be conducted by experienced yoga instructors from Care Yoga Naturopathic Medical College.