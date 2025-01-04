ST Commission assures justice to Dharavat’s family

Machilipatnam: AP State ST Commission member Vaditya Sankar Naik on Friday consoled the family mem-bers of Dharavat Chandrasekhar who died on Thursday while participating in the physical efficiency test to secure constable post here.

Sankar Naik assured the family members that he would strive to get ex gratia from the gov-ernment.

He went to the government general hospital here on Friday and paid respect to the body of the

young man. As part of the immediate financial help, Rs 25,000 from the Tribal welfare department and Rs 25,000 from the police department was handed over to the family members.

Later, addressing the media, Sankar Naik said that Chandrasekhar hailed from Jeelakonda village of A Konduru mandal and it was unfortunate that he died unexpectedly.

The state government and the ST Commission would do justice to the family.

Later, he held discussion with additional SP VV Naidu, Bandaru RDO K Swathi, tahsildar Madhusudana Rao, tribal welfare officer Phani Dhutjati and other officials at BEL guest house. Bandaru DSP Abdul Subhan, Girijan Praja Samakhkya district president Bhukay Sameer Naik, Islavath Hanumant Naik, B Vasu Naik, and other Girijan leaders were present.