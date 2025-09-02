ST panel leaders allege betrayal by Pawan in Preethi case

Nandyal: Former State ST Commission member Vadithya Sankar Naik and Sugali Preethi’s mother, Parvathi, have accused Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan of breaking his promise to the family. They claim he used the tragic case of her daughter’s rape and murder as a political tool during the elections but has since abandoned the issue after coming to power.

The accusations were made at a press conference held here on Monday, organised by the Girijana Praja Samakhya and other tribal organisations. The groups passed a resolution to fully support Parvathi’s wheelchair protest for justice.

At the meeting, a tearful Parvathi recounted the horrific rape and murder of her daughter. “Despite eight years of legal struggle, no justice has been served,” she said, expressing her anguish.

Sankar Naik highlighted that the previous government had issued a Government Order (GO) handing the case over to the CBI. Additionally, the government provided Preethi’s family with Rs 8 lakh in compensation, a five-cent house plot, five acres of agricultural land, and a government job for her father. However, since the CBI did not move forward with the investigation, they were forced to approach the High Court.

The tribal leaders present at the meeting demanded that the culprits behind the rape and murder of Sugali Preethi be immediately given the death penalty. They warned that if their demands are not met, they will launch a large-scale protest across the state.

GPS State president Raju Naik, vice-president Ram Balaji Naik, Mala Mahanadu president Sambasivudu, and others from different tribal associations also participated.