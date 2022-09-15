ST panel reviews jobs to tribals under APTDC

Vijayawada: The AP ST Commission has taken up review on welfare activities being taken by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation on Wednesday.

Special chief secretary to government K Kanna Babu, managing director R Govinda Rao, executive director, APTDC, and other officers attended the review meeting chaired by Dr Kumba Ravi Babu, chairman of AP State ST Commission. While reviewing implementation of reservation in jobs by the APTDC, the chairman observed that in tribal areas 100 per cent employment to STs and in plain areas 6 per cent reservation to STs shall be ensured by every department. He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to the welfare of the STs. He noted that APTDC has backlog of vacancies and requested to take immediate action for recruitment. If required, proposals may be submitted to the government for giving required relaxation, he added.

The chairman further said that the Borra panchayat should receive 20 per cent of the net profits earned from Borra caves for infrastructure development and observed that there is a gap in such allocation. He requested the officials to release the shortfall within a reasonable time even in instalments and cooperate for the development of Borra gram panchayat.

V Shankar Naik, member, said that steps may be taken for the development of the plain area tribal communities too. Another member Ramalakshmi said steps should be taken for development of Borra gram panchayat by releasing the amounts. Another member Lilly said steps may be taken for development of Lambasingi and other villages from tourism point of view.

Dr Rajat Bhargava, special chief secretary to government, YAT & C (tourism and culture) department assured that necessary steps will be taken within one month to furnish action taken report on the points raised.