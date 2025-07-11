St Theresa college holds orientation programme

Eluru: The superior correspondent of St Theresa’s College for Women, Mother Ernestine Fernandes has called for coordinated efforts of management, teachers and parents for the development of students.

She participated in the orientation programme organised for the newly admitted first-year students on Thursday. She said that she is very proud to inform that the college’s alumni are excelling in various fields in the country and abroad.

Principal Dr Sr Mercy urged students to set goals from the beginning of the year and work towards achieving the goals. She said that her college is working for the all-round development of the students.

College Vice-Principal Dr Sr Sunila Rani suggested that the use of cell phones should be reduced and awareness about educational matters should be increased in the library.

Controller of Examinations Dr Sr M Suseela explained to the parents and students about the examination system.

The programme was organised by Dr CHV Mahalakshmi, head of the Hindi and Telugu Department, Telugu teachers Y Aruna Jhansi Rani, and Dr K Aruna.

The cultural programmes performed by the students entertained everyone.