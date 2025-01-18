St Theresa’s faculty lauded for taking part in ‘Akshaja’

Eluru: Principal of St Theresa’s College for Women (A) Dr Sr P Mercy said that her college was proud to be a part of the Akshaja project that has brought fame to Eluru district across the country.

At a programme organised at the college on Friday, she explained about the Akshaja project. With the initiative of the then District Collector Prasanna Venkatesh, 999 malnourished children under the age of six in the three tribal mandals of Buttayagudem, T Narasapuram and Jilugumilli in Eluru district were identified and protein powder was provided to them for 6 months along with Anganwadi food.

Also, 231 pregnant women suffering from anaemia in the respective areas were given laddus made from Moringa leaves. Due to this, it was confirmed that the weight and height of the children increased and the haemoglobin percentage in the blood of pregnant women increased.

She said that this project was continued for six months from October 2023 to March last year and it has yielded good results. The programme was organised under the auspices of the then Collector Prasanna Venkatesh, in partnership with DMHO, ICDS, Marpa Trust and St Theresa’s College. She congratulated the faculty members of her college, Dr Jyoti Kumari and Dr Padmaja, who took part in the programme. She expressed her happiness to have taken part in the great project and thanked the district administration for making the college a part of this project. She said that by working in the project, her students have gained expertise in data analysis along with making protein powder and Moringa laddus.