Staff told to come on bicycles to office every Saturday

Ongole (Prakasam District): Prakasam District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar ordered the staff of the Collectorate to use bicycles as a transport mode to come to the office every Saturday.

He participated in a cycle rally organised by STEP and Nehru Yuvakendra observing World Bicycle Day, from the district Collectorate to the mini stadium in Ongole on Friday, and urged the public to make cycling a part of their lifestyle.

Speaking on the occasion, collector Dinesh Kumar said that the importance of cycle is decreased in today's mechanical lifestyle. He said that cycling helps in increasing body fitness as well as protecting the environment. He said that they are organizing cycle rallies in all district headquarters following the call by the union government, as part of the Fit India campaign. He advised the public and students to use the bicycle whenever is possible to them and asked the government staff in the district to be role models to the common people. He ordered the government staff in the collectorate to utilize bicycles to come to the office every Saturday, from now on.

STEP CEO T Ravi Kumar, district youth services officer Kamal Sa, and others also participated in the programme.