State allocates Rs. 361 cr for airport expansion

Vijayawada: The state government has allocated Rs 361.24 crore for the Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation Limited (APADCL) to accelerate airport infrastructure and regional air connectivity projects across the state.

The sanctioned amount will be released in four instalments during the year. The first quarter has received 35 per cent of the total funds, while the second and third quarters have each been allocated 20 per cent. Earlier, an administrative sanction of Rs 6.87 crore was approved for the second quarter.

Following a request from the managing director of APADCL, the government has now authorised the utilisation of the third-quarter budget, sanctioning Rs 7.05 crore along with an additional Rs 18 lakh to make up for a shortfall from the previous quarter. This brings the total amount sanctioned for the quarter to Rs 7.23 crore.

The latest fund release aligns with the government’s broader aviation and transport strategy aimed at expanding air connectivity and supporting infrastructure-led economic growth.

The APADCL, which serves as the nodal agency for airport projects, is spearheading the development of new greenfield airports as well as upgrades to existing facilities.

In addition, the state government has provided a guarantee for a Rs 1,000 crore loan from the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (Hudco) to APADCL. The loan is intended to finance land acquisition, infrastructure creation, and clearance of pending liabilities linked to airport development.

The corporation is currently advancing greenfield airport projects and initial groundwork and technical studies are underway, with the goal of positioning Andhra Pradesh as a key aviation hub in South India.

APADCL is coordinating its plans with the State’s tourism and industrial corridor projects to enhance regional accessibility and attract investment. The airports are expected to improve connectivity for tier-II and tier-III cities, while also supporting logistics and business operations in nearby industrial clusters.