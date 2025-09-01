State begins onion procurement at Rs 12 per kg through Markfed

Kurnool: The Andhra Pradesh Government has commenced onion procurement at the rate of Rs 12 per kilogram through Markfed, announced District Collector P Ranjith Basha.

He directed officials concerned to ensure that procurement operations begin immediately and are carried out in an orderly manner.

The Collector conducted a teleconference on Sunday with officials of the Marketing, Horticulture, Markfed, and Market Yard departments to review arrangements. He instructed Markfed authorities to initiate purchases at the Kurnool market yard from Sunday.

On stock availability, the Market Yard Secretary reported that 110 quintals of onion were currently in storage, with farmers undertaking grading, and that an estimated 1,200 to 1,500 quintals were expected to arrive over the next two days.

The Collector directed that the existing stock be procured without delay and arrangements be made to supply onions to Rythu Bazaars.

Reviewing crop conditions, the Collector enquired about the extent of damaged produce.

Horticulture officials clarified that, in the absence of recent rains, the quality of the crop remained good and no significant damage was reported.

He instructed officials to advise farmers to dry onions before transporting them to the yards to ensure smooth procurement and better handling. Further, he directed that facilities for drying onions be arranged not only at Kurnool but also at the Agricultural Market Committees in Pattikonda, Adoni, Yemmiganur, and Kosigi.

He ordered formation of monitoring teams comprising officials from the Revenue, Horticulture, Markfed, and Market Yard departments to oversee the procurement process. Joint Collector Dr B Navya, District Horticulture Officer Ram Anjaneyulu, Markfed DM Raju, Marketing AD Narayana Murthy, and Market Yard Secretary Jayalakshmi participated in the teleconference.