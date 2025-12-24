State bets on quantum edu to build next-gen tech workforce

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh is preparing to roll out formal courses in quantum technology as part of a broader push to position the State at the forefront of next-generation computing and artificial intelligence, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Monday.

Speaking after a meeting with a delegation from IIT Madras at the Secretariat, Naidu said the government would move quickly to equip students with skills relevant to quantum computing and AI, areas he described as critical to India’s future competitiveness in global technology markets.

The initiative forms part of the state’s strategy to build a knowledge-driven economy anchored around advanced research, digital infrastructure and industry-academia collaboration.

According to officials, IIT Madras presented a proposal to launch large-scale AI awareness and orientation programmes for students through digital platforms in Telugu, English and Hindi.

The plan envisages a four-phase rollout over two years beginning next year, aimed at providing structured exposure to artificial intelligence and emerging technologies at different stages of schooling and higher education.

Naidu said the ambition was to ensure that “every student in Andhra Pradesh has a working understanding of quantum technology,” arguing that early exposure would help the state’s youth capitalise on opportunities emerging from the convergence of quantum computing, AI and advanced analytics.

He directed officials to extend these initiatives beyond private institutions to include government schools, with a particular focus on introducing quantum awareness for students in Classes 7, 8 and 9.

The Chief Minister also called for the phased establishment of computer laboratories across schools and asked officials to initiate consultations with the Union government to align infrastructure investments with national digital education programmes. He stressed the need to leverage the Centre’s National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) to scale up access to high-quality courses in quantum and related domains.

As part of the roadmap, the state aims to provide quantum skill training to more than 50,000 technology students and complete the design of specialised curricula by January 2026. Naidu also announced plans to host a Students Partnership Summit by the end of January 2026, offering a platform for students to showcase innovations and connect with academia and industry.

Senior officials from the education department, representatives of IIT Madras, IIT Tirupati and technology major IBM participated in the discussions.

Officials said the initiatives would complement Andhra Pradesh’s broader efforts to attract high-value technology investments and build a future-ready workforce aligned with global demand for advanced computing skills.