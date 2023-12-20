State BJP chief flays YSRCP for cheating AP people

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari alleged that the state has become debt-ridden and the burden is borne by the poor.

Apart from government properties, the state government is mortgaging the TIDCO houses of the beneficiaries. ‘In Palakollu, TIDCO house records of the beneficiaries were mortgaged to mobilise a loan to the tune of Rs.164 crore. The poor beneficiaries are now receiving bank notices to pay interest in lakhs,’ she told reporters on Tuesday.

Purandeswari pointed out that the state government is cheating the people of AP. “When I was an MP, I was instrumental in bringing night landing facility in Visakhapatnam Airport and international flight accessibility. However, the YSRCP government could not increase any air connectivity even in Tier II cities,” she criticised.

It is unfortunate that the failures of the state government are blamed on the BJP government. “How is the Centre responsible for the delay in establishing the new railway zone? It is the state government that needs to allocate land for the purpose. When Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw came to Visakhapatnam, he made it clear that the Union government is ready to commence new railway zone works the next day if the state government allots the land for it,” she reiterated.

Speaking about the metro rail project, Purandeswari flayed the YSRCP government for blaming the Union government without submitting a detailed project report for the same.

About IT growth in Visakhapatnam, the state BJP chief pointed out that the YSRCP government failed to pay incentives to IT players. “HSBC disappeared from Visakhapatnam’s landscape and the YSRCP claims that the government was instrumental in bringing Infosys to the city. As a matter of fact, there is no role of the YSRCP in bringing the Infosys office to Visakhapatnam as they came by themselves,” she made it clear.

After paying a visit to the ESI Hospital site in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, she said the work pertaining to 350-bedded plus 50-bedded ESI Hospital will be wrapped up by October 2025.

Expressing concern over Andhra University that has historical significance, Purandeswari said it has now been confined to YSRCP’s office to carry out political activities. Stating that the district-wise yatra she has embarked upon is receiving a tremendous response, the state BJP chief said she would be heading to Godavari districts next and soon she will be covering 23 districts.

About deletions and additions in the electoral roll, Purandeswari said such irregularities in various parts of AP have been brought to the notice of the Election Commission.

When asked about the alliance with the JSP, she assured the BJP continues its ally with the JSP. However, she added, the decision over contesting together in the elections would be taken by the party high command.