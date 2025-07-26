State BJP unveils ‘Sarathyam’ logo, tour to start from Kadapa

Vijayawada: BJP Andhra Pradesh unit launched the ’Sarathyam’ (Leadership) logo at its state office, with state president P V N Madhav leading the event. Addressing the media, Madhav announced a state-wide tour starting from Kadapa, a symbolically significant location, to engage with party cadres and highlight India’s progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Madhav emphasised the BJP’s growth as the world’s largest political party and outlined the ’Sarathyam’ initiative, rooted in the ’Antyodaya’ philosophy for empowering marginalised communities. The tour, planned in five phases, aims to foster leadership among cadres, beginning in Kadapa, a district noted for its historical and cultural importance.

On state issues, Madhav affirmed the government’s commitment to investigating the recent liquor scam. He reiterated the BJP’s support for developing Amaravati as the state capital, with Rs 30,000 crore allocated for projects, including railway connectivity.

Madhav also mentioned discussions with Union ministers in Delhi to advance Andhra Pradesh’s development and noted that decisions on nominated posts would be made collaboratively with coalition leaders.

BJP leaders, including Lanka Dinakar, Sheikh Baji, Sadineni Yamini Sharma, Rongala Gopi Srinivas, Keshav Kanth, and Adduri Sri Ram, attended the event.