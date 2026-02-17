State budget hailed as blueprint for sustainable and inclusive devpt

Kurnool: Dhone MLA Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy on Monday termed the State Budget as a visionary document designed to ensure holistic development and public welfare.

Speaking to the media persons at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) office in Dhone town, said that the budget reflects the government’s commitment to long-term planning, with policies aimed at guiding the State’s growth in a structured and sustainable manner.

The MLA observed that the Budget goes beyond routine financial allocations and stands as a comprehensive action plan aligned with people’s aspirations.

He noted that equal priority has been given to rural and urban development, ensuring balanced progress across sectors while focusing on improving the overall quality of life of citizens. Referring to agriculture, he said significant allocations to the farming and allied sectors demonstrate the government’s resolve to safeguard farmers’ interests. Initiatives such as the Price Stabilisation Fund and enhanced funding for irrigation projects would provide stability to farm incomes and strengthen agricultural productivity, thereby supporting the rural economy.

He further stated that increased allocations for housing schemes would help economically weaker sections realise their dream of owning a home, while special provisions for BC, SC, ST and minority welfare would promote social equity.

Adequate funding for education, healthcare, women’s welfare, Panchayat Raj and municipal sectors would accelerate infrastructure development. -With a Vision 2047 outlook and strict adherence to fiscal discipline, the Budget would steer the State firmly towards inclusive and sustained development, the MLA asserted.