State Election Commission told to hold back its e-Watch app till Feb 17

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court adjourned the matter of usage e-Watch app launched by State Election Commission for monitoring panchayat elections to February 17 stating that the app developed by the SEC cannot be used until the security certificate is obtained while directing the SEC to reply to the queries raised by the AP Technology Services (APTS) which is tasked with certifying the app.

The public interest litigation (PIL) relation to the e-Watch app was taken up by the High Court on Tuesday. Matter was heard by the bench comprising Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice Praveen Kumar

On behalf of the state government, C Suman submitted that based on the request made by the SEC, the APTS conducted preliminary tests and a report had been sent to the SEC on flaws and the security concerns found in the app.

The most glaring security concern was that the source code of the AP social welfare department was used in the development of the e-Watch app. He also told the court that the SEC had not produced any document to show that the social welfare department had consented to use its source code for developing the e-Watch app. If no permission was given, the app would be vulnerable to security breach.

SEC counsel submitted to the court that the commission was willing to use the services of the e-Vigil app developed by the Election Commission of India if it is allowed to do so. He further said that the app developed by the state government, e-nigha, was not working.

When the court enquired as to whether the state government has any objection if the app developed by the state is used by the SEC, the government counsel Suman said he had no instructions on the status of the app developed by the state but the state will not have any objection if the SEC wants to use it.