State govt committed to implementing ‘Super Six’: Anam
- Free bus travel for women to be launched on Aug 15
- Goddess Sunkulamma temple will be built in Durvesi, the Minister says
Panyam: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy participated in the ‘First Step in Supervision’ programme at Durvesi village in Gadivemula mandal in Nandyal district on Tuesday.
Speaking to mediapersons, the Minister highlighted the government’s commitment to public welfare through the ‘Super Six’ schemes. He remarked that although many had initially criticised these schemes, the people believed in their benefits and supported the government. He confirmed that the schemes were currently being implemented across all mandals of the Panyam constituency.
Fulfilling a local demand, Minister Anam announced the construction of a temple for Goddess Sunkulamma in Durvesi. He strongly criticised the previous YSRCP government, alleging that it had misused land documents for political gains and conspired to mortgage large extents of farmers’ land under the pretext of government ownership.
The Minister also announced that from August 15, the State would implement a free bus travel scheme and soon launch the ‘Adabidda Nidhi’ initiative to support women until they secure marriage or employment.
In a series of announcements related to temple development, the Minister said temple priests would receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 10,000 for conducting rituals such as Dhupa-Deepa-Naivedyam.
He revealed that Rs 43 crore had been allocated for 47 temples in the district and Rs 4 crore had been sanctioned for development works in Kalvabugga. Lauding Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, he said the Chief Minister fulfills promises with action, unlike others who merely issue empty assurances.