State govt dedicated to improve welfare of impoverished sections

Machilipatnam (Krishna District): Minister for Mines & Geology and Excise Kollu Ravindra said that the State government is committed to the welfare of the poor, stating that medical financial assistance amounting to Rs 5 crore has so far been extended to needy families in the Machilipatnam constituency under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). The minister conducted a Praja Darbar (Public Grievance Redressal System) at his camp office near Brindavan Theatre in Machilipatnam on Saturday, where he received petitions from locals seeking assistance on various issues. As part of the programme, Ravindra distributed cheques worth Rs 15.63 lakh to 26 beneficiaries towards medical expenses under the CMRF. Addressing the gathering, he said that 455 beneficiaries have received CMRF assistance totalling Rs 5 crore in the constituency so far. District-level officials are attending these meetings, enabling several issues to be resolved on the spot, he said. Many of the public issues are being resolved at the constituency level, he added.

AP Brahmin Welfare Corporation Director PV Phani Kumar, Aquaculture Development Corporation Director Lanke Narayana Prasad, Machilipatnam Agricultural Market Committee Chairman Kunche Nani, Urban Bank Chairman Dilip Kumar, Corporators Anitha, Samatha Kirti, and others were present.