State Govt Extends 180 Days Maternity Leaves to Women Employees in Village/Ward Secretariats

Amaravati: The State government sanctioned the Maternity Leave for 180 days with full pay to married women employees working in the Village and Ward Secretariats, through GO Rt No 4 on Friday.

Ajay Jain, Principal Secretary, Department of Gram Volunteers and Ward Volunteers & Village Secretariats and Ward Secretariats explained that the government has decided to sanction the maternity leave on full pay to the GSWS women employees who are on probation at a consolidated pay of Rs 15,000 per month.

Reacting on this development, Kakarla Venkata Rami Reddy, Chairman, AP Government Employees Federation stated that the government considered the requests of the Federation and took this decision. He thanked the government for extending maternity leaves to the women employees working in the village and ward secretariats.