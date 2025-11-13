State govt fulfilling dream of owning a home: Savitha

Pedapalli (Puttaparthi): BC welfare minister S Savitha said the coalition government is committed to fulfilling the dream of home ownership for the poor, rising above political differences. She participated in a mass housewarming ceremony held at Pedapalli village in Puttaparthi constituency under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) 2.0, where beneficiaries received house keys and documents.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu formally launched the programme from Annamayya district, marking the distribution of three lakh houses statewide. Minister Savitha, along with district collector A Shyam Prasad, MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy, and former minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy, distributed house documents to beneficiaries and performed foundation stone ceremonies for new PMAY (Urban) houses.

Savitha said, “Fulfilling our election promise, the government is ensuring that every poor family owns a home. Each beneficiary is provided Rs 2.5 lakh financial assistance, Rs 75,000 for SC/STs, Rs 50,000 for BCs as additional support.”

She thanked the Chief Minister for declaring Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Centenary Celebrations as a state festival and lauded his leadership in implementing welfare schemes such as free LPG cylinders, pensions, free bus travel for women, and MSME industrial parks.

Collector Shyam Prasad said 8,086 beneficiaries across the district received house keys, reaffirming the government’s goal of providing homes to every eligible poor family. MLA Sindhura Reddy urged beneficiaries to complete their houses quickly using the government’s support.

Officials, local leaders, and a large number of beneficiaries participated in the event.