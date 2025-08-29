State govt releases pending sports incentives

Vijayawada: In a significant boost for sports in the state, the coalition government released Rs 4.9 crore in pending sports incentives, bringing cheer to athletes across the state.

The announcement was made by Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (Saap) chairman Animi Ravi Naidu in statement here on Thursday, coinciding with National Sports Day.

Ravi Naidu said that the release of Rs 4,90,02,000 in arrears, previously withheld by the YSRCP government, demonstrates the coalition government’s commitment to supporting sports and athletes. This initiative will benefit 43 international athletes from Andhra Pradesh, enabling them to excel further in their respective fields.

Expressing gratitude, Ravi Naidu thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, education minister Nara Lokesh, and sports ninister M Ramprasad Reddy for their efforts in releasing the funds.

He noted that athletes across the state have expressed overwhelming joy and appreciation for this move. Among the beneficiaries are prominent athletes such as Kidambi Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Dheeraj Bommadevara, Shaik Jafreen, Shaik Sathiya Almas, A. Ajay Kumar Reddy, D. Greeshma, M Sahithi Varshini, A Shivanagi Reddy, Rayudu Arun Kumar, A Sai Samhithi, K Mohan Kiran Kumar, K Narayana, K Sandhya, M Satyavathi, V Ravani, D Venkateshwar, Riyaz Sabu, Gampa Aditya Varun, V Mounika, and Naga Jnanadivya, among others. The Saap chief said release of these funds underscores the government’s dedication to fostering sports excellence and supporting Andhra Pradesh’s athletes on the global stage.