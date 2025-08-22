State govt, Schwing Stetter partner to ramp up skill training infra

Vijayawada: In a landmark initiative to enhance workforce readiness and drive economic growth, the state government, through the National Academy of Construction (NAC), has entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt. Ltd. (SSIPL), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of construction and concreting equipment.

The MoU signing ceremony was held in the presence of Manohar Devapatla, Addl Director General of NAC-AP. Representing Schwing Stetter, R Anandakumar and EL Kiranbabu with senior executives from both organisations, participated in the event.

This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to bridge the skills gap, build global-standard competencies, and unlock high-value career opportunities for youth in Andhra Pradesh. By integrating cutting-edge training methodologies with industry-relevant expertise, the partnership aims to develop a robust pipeline of certified machine operators and technical professionals.

Under this strategic alliance, Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt. Ltd. will deploy certified trainers to deliver training programs aligned with NSDC-approved job roles, offer employment pathways for candidates who successfully complete the training, facilitate theory sessions in classrooms and hands-on learning at customer project sites, supply state-of-the-art training equipment, digital learning resources, consumables, and personal safety kits, ensure safe and reliable transportation for trainees from classrooms to on-site training locations, conduct ToT programmes, thereby enhancing local training capacity and extend placement support services to ensure employability of certified candidates.

The National Academy of Construction (NAC) will provide the required infrastructure, mobilisation support, and training center facilities, ensuring smooth execution across the State of Andh ra Pradesh.