State govt to conduct awareness drive on GST reforms

Vijayawada: Thestate government is set to conduct a month-long awareness drive on GST 2.0 reforms from Dasara to Diwali, ensuring that the benefits of the new system reach every section of society. The campaign will be organised from the village level to the state level. A Cabinet sub-committee meeting on GST reforms was convened at the Assembly chambers under the chairmanship of Minister Nara Lokesh. Members of the sub-committee and senior officials held detailed discussions on the action plan and outreach strategies. The final plan will be presented to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for approval.

The committee decided to launch extensive awareness campaigns, directing officials to make all necessary arrangements. As part of the programme, door-to-door campaigns will be organized to explain the advantages of GST 2.0 to citizens and business communities alike.

Finance minister Payyavula Keshav, ministers Vangalapudi Anitha, Kandula Durgesh, Y Satya Kumar Yadav, along with senior government officials, participated in the meeting.