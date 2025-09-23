Live
- GHV Infra sets up subsidiary in UAE
- Raw Mango displays latest collection in Delhi
- Gold, silver prices skyrocket to fresh all-time highs
- Nursing home sealed over gender tests
- DIIs infuse record Rs 5.3L cRORE in 2025
- Ankurarpana to be held today at Tirumala as part of Brahmotsavam
- Stock markets fall on H-1B fee hike concerns
- Rate cut by 25 bps best option for RBI: SBI study
- Growth rate of core industries surges to 13-mth high in Aug
- Navaratri celebrations start at Lepakshi Temple
State govt to conduct awareness drive on GST reforms
Vijayawada: Thestate government is set to conduct a month-long awareness drive on GST 2.0 reforms from Dasara to Diwali, ensuring that the benefits of...
Vijayawada: Thestate government is set to conduct a month-long awareness drive on GST 2.0 reforms from Dasara to Diwali, ensuring that the benefits of the new system reach every section of society. The campaign will be organised from the village level to the state level. A Cabinet sub-committee meeting on GST reforms was convened at the Assembly chambers under the chairmanship of Minister Nara Lokesh. Members of the sub-committee and senior officials held detailed discussions on the action plan and outreach strategies. The final plan will be presented to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for approval.
The committee decided to launch extensive awareness campaigns, directing officials to make all necessary arrangements. As part of the programme, door-to-door campaigns will be organized to explain the advantages of GST 2.0 to citizens and business communities alike.
Finance minister Payyavula Keshav, ministers Vangalapudi Anitha, Kandula Durgesh, Y Satya Kumar Yadav, along with senior government officials, participated in the meeting.