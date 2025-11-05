State-Level Bhakta Kanakadasa Jayanthi celebrations on Nov 8

Anantapur: The 538th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Bhakta Kanakadasa will be held on November 8 at Kalyandurg, organised officially by the State Government.

In view of the upcoming event, senior officials, including District Collector O Anand, Anantapur MP Ambika Lakshminarayana, Hindupur MP BK Parthasarathi, SP P Jagadeesh, Kalyandurg MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu, and State Labour Welfare Board Chairman Venkata Shivudu Yadav, inspectedthe arrangements at the Kambaduru Bypass Road on Tuesday.

The main attraction of the event will be the unveiling of a 9-foot bronze statue of Sri Bhakta Kanakadasa by State IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh.

The Collector instructed officials to ensure smooth and flawless arrangements for the large-scale celebrations, which are expected to draw 30,000–40,000 attendees.

He directed officials to focus on setting up spacious seating areas, parking zones, entry and exit routes, proper barricading, power supply, sanitation, and stage arrangements, and to prepare a minute-to-minute program schedule.

MPs Ambika Lakshminarayana and Parthasarathi emphasized the need for strict crowd management and security, while MLA Surendra Babu assured full local support for the grand success of the event.

SP Jagadeesh said barricading and traffic control measures would be strengthened around the venue.

Officials including BC Welfare DD Khushboo Kothari, RDO Vasantha Babu, DSP Ravi Babu, Municipal Commissioner Vamsi Krishna Bhargav, Tahsildar Bhaskar, and several departmental heads participated in the review.