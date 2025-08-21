State-level sports meet in Tirupati from Aug 24-26

Tirupati: The prestigious Amaravati Championship-2025, a state-level sports meet, will be held in Tirupati on August 24, 25 and 26, announced Sports Authority of AP (Saap) chairman Animini Ravi Naidu in a statement on Wednesday. The event is being organised to mark National Sports Day on August 29.

The championship will be hosted at Tarakarama Stadium, SV University, Tirupati. Athletes who excelled at district and zonal levels have qualified to compete at the state level. Competitions will be held in hockey, badminton, volleyball, basketball, kho-kho, kabaddi, boxing, weightlifting, athletics and archery.

Around 2,000 athletes from across the state are expected to participate in the three-day event. Sports minister M Ramprasad Reddy along with senior officials of the department will attend the inauguration and closing ceremonies.

Ravi Naidu also announced that the National Sports Day celebrations on August 29 will be held in Visakhapatnam, where Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be the chief guest. Winners of the state-level Amaravati Championship will receive medals and cash incentives from the Chief Minister during the ceremony, providing a significant boost to young sporting talent in the state.