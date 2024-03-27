Live
State moving towards golden age under Jagan
Nellore: Former MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy said that under the leadership of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the State is moving towards a golden age and everyone should extend their support to Jagan in the ensuing polls to ensure further development of the State. The ex-MP participated in Racchabanda programme in Apilagunta in Marripadu Mandal on Tuesday. On the occasion, he took part in an interaction programme with the local people.
He recalled that during the rule of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the fee reimbursement scheme was introduced in a bid to promote education among the students in rural areas. Continuing his late father’s policies, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced revolutionary changes in education, Rajamohan Reddy said.