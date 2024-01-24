State needs Lokesh’s leadership, says ex minister Narayana

Nellore: While exuding confidence over the TDP regaining power in 2024 elections, former minister Ponguru Narayana has asserted that the State requires the leadership of Nara Lokesh in the interest of promoting good governance.

Speaking after cutting a cake on the occasion of the birthday of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh at the district TDP office in the city here on Tuesday, Narayana recalled that during the Yuva Galam Padayatra, Lokesh clearly narrated the problems being faced by the people in Andhra Pradesh under the autocratic YSRCP rule. During interaction with several sections of people during the Padayatra, Lokesh has listed out different issues which will be accorded priority in finding solutions after the TDP returns to power in 2024 elections.

Former Nellore Mayor Abdul Aziz, TDP State secretary Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy, party leader Pattabhi Rami Reddy and others were present at the function.