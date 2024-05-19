UJF handbook released

Live
Srikakulam : Representatives and members of Uttarandhra Journalists’ Front (UJF) rendered good service to the society by preparing handbooks every year, lauded district public relations officer (DPRO) K Bala Maan Singh. The UJF handbook was released at DPRO’s office in Srikakulam city on Saturday.
The event was organised by the UJF Srikakulam district president Chowdari Lakshmana Rao. On the occasion, journalists’ unions JAC convener Sasapu Jogi Naidu said the effort of UJF is helpful to provide comprehensive information on all six districts in north coastal AP region (Uttarandhra). Srikakulam Press Club president Konkyana Venu Gopal said the UJF handbook is an informative and useful tool to journalists, officials and politicians. UJF coordinator S Kanaka Raju, journalist Bammidi VenuGopal and others attended.