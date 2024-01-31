State non-cooperative with Centre in development: Purandeswari

Guntur: BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari criticised that the state government is not extending cooperation for the construction of the houses for the poor.

She said the Central government is sanctioning financial assistance for the construction of the houses, but the state government is not cooperating for the construction of the houses.

She addressed a public meeting held at the Hindu College Grounds in Guntur city on Tuesday on the occasion of concluding of Vijaya Sankalp Yatra undertaken by BJP Guntur West Assembly constituency convener Valluru Jayaprakash Narayana. Speaking on the occasion, she recalled that the Central government had been distributing rice to 80 crore poor families since the outbreak of Covid-19.

She said that good governance is possible with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and recalled the welfare schemes introduced by Modi for the welfare of the poor. She said Jan Dhan Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, Ayushman Bharath, Jivan Suraksha Yojana schemes benefited almost all the families. She said that the Centre has constructed flyovers in Vijayawada, AIIMS-Mangalagiri besides extending cooperation for the construction of Amaravati.

BJP Guntur West Assembly constituency coordinator Valluru Jaya Prakash Narayana said the state government failed to develop infrastructure in Guntur city. He criticised that the UGD scheme is yet to be completed in Guntur city due to failure of the government. Khadi commission member Lalith Shah, BJP district president Vanama Narendra participated in the meeting.