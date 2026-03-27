State to convert Mahila Marts into livelihood hubs

Vijayawada: In a major policy shift aimed at strengthening urban livelihoods and promoting women-led entrepreneurship, the state government has decided to repurpose select Mahila Mart infrastructure into integrated livelihood hubs. Through GO Rt No 364 issued on Thursday, the municipal administration and urban development department has approved the conversion of seven completed Mahila Mart units into TIDCO Livelihood Centres (TLCs).

The Mahila Mart initiative, implemented by APTIDCO in convergence with MEPMA under the PMAY-HFA scheme, was originally conceived as a cooperative retail model run by women Self-Help Groups (SHGs). It sought to create sustainable income opportunities by enabling SHGs to manage retail outlets, procure goods competitively, and market both branded FMCG products and locally produced items.

However, a review of the programme revealed uneven progress, with some units facing financial constraints and remaining incomplete. To ensure optimal use of public assets and continuity of livelihood initiatives, the government has opted to convert completed structures into livelihood centres while cancelling non-grounded projects.

The proposed TIDCO Livelihood Centres will function as integrated hubs within housing colonies, supporting activities such as micro-enterprises, food processing, garment units and service-based ventures. Designed on a ‘walk-to-work’ model, these centres aim to create local employment, particularly for women, while boosting household incomes and reducing migration.

Municipal administration minister P Narayana said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to outcome-oriented governance and women’s empowerment. He noted that the move would ensure better utilisation of public funds while transforming SHGs into entrepreneurial units contributing to the State’s economy.

Principal secretary S Suresh Kumar said the initiative aligns infrastructure with ground realities, enhances asset utilisation and complements schemes like DAY-NULM and ‘One Family One Entrepreneur.’

The government has directed APTIDCO and MEPMA to expedite operationalisation of the centres, including SHG mobilisation and infrastructure completion, to turn housing colonies into vibrant economic clusters.