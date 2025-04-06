State to encourage 30,000 women entrepreneurs in this yr

Vijayawada: Minister for municipal administration and urban development P Narayana announced that the state government aims to foster 30,000 women entrepreneurs this financial year, with a long-term goal of nurturing one lakh entrepreneurs over the next three years.

Speaking as the chief guest at a one-day workshop for MEPMA project directors held at a private function hall here on Saturday, he outlined the ambitious targets set by the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA).

Narayana detailed the Entrepreneurship Action Plan (EAP) for 2025–26, which includes quarterly milestones on June 8, 2025, September 8, 2025, December 8, 2025, and March 8, 2026. These milestones will monitor credit facilitation through various schemes and the establishment of enterprises.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to empowering women through self-help groups (SHGs), revealing plans to sanction Rs 8,000 crore in loans via bank linkages to 80,000 SHGs this year. The minister urged MEPMA directors to proactively assist SHGs in securing these loans and providing comprehensive support.

Highlighting digital and market innovations, Narayana noted that MEPMA is promoting SHG products on e-commerce platforms like the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and Government e-Marketplace (GeM).

Currently, 12,159 SHG products are listed on the ONDC platform, with 1.37 lakh transactions completed. Additionally, a state-level Project Management Unit (PMU) is proposed to ensure uniform branding and quality standardisation through capacity-building initiatives.

An MoU with Home Triangle mobile app services has also onboarded 12,358 service providers from SHG members and their families out of a target of 18,515.

Principal secretary S Suresh Kumar of the municipal administration and urban development department reiterated the government’s vision of achieving zero poverty in Andhra Pradesh by 2047.

He exhorted MEPMA officials to support women entrepreneurs in achieving an annual turnover of Rs 1 crore. Kumar highlighted digital advancements, including the Mahilaakasham app, which features tools like facial attendance, geo-tagged meeting photos, and livelihood tracking.

The revamped MEPMA website and employee role-based dashboards were also showcased, alongside administrative reforms like the Human Resource Management System.

During the event, minister Narayana launched the updated MEPMA website, handed over Rs 143.65 crore in loans to SHGs, and awarded merit certificates to standout entrepreneurs.

Many senior officials including secretary MV Seshagiri Babu, MEPMA director N Tej Bharat, and assistant director I Madhavi, along with staff from the municipal administration department participated in the programme.