State to solarise 2.93 lakh farm pumps by March

Secretariat (Velagapudi): Andhra Pradesh is set to undergo a major shift in its energy landscape, with ambitious plans to solarise nearly 3 lakh agricultural pump sets by March 2026. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to expand renewable energy and modernise the state’s power grid, as outlined by chief secretary and energy secretary K Vijayanand at the 4th Collectors’ Conference.

Vijayanand confirmed that the state is prepared to handle an anticipated peak load of 12,762 mw between October 2025 and March 2026. The state’s peak demand recently hit 12,527 mw on September 10, 2025, and monthly energy consumption has risen by over 15% compared to the previous year, reflecting a growing economy.

The energy secretary confirmed that all major electricity subsidies promised in the government’s manifesto have been successfully implemented. These include free power for dhobi ghats, up to 500 units per month for powerlooms, and 200 units per month for handlooms, free power for hair-cutting salons, up to 200 units per month, nine hours of free electricity daily for farmers.

The state is moving forward with a massive push for solar energy, with APDISCOMs inviting tenders for the solarisation of 293,587 agricultural pump sets. This project, with a total solar capacity of around 1,163 mw, will be completed by March 2026. The government is also providing land to developers to ensure the project’s success.

Tenders have been floated for 1,198 mw of grid-connected rooftop solar plants, targeting six lakh SC and ST consumers. Pilot projects in Tirupati and Chittoor districts have already proven successful. Under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), the state is implementing smart metering and loss-reduction measures. Feeder segregation work is underway across 4,845 locations, and feeder bifurcation projects are progressing rapidly.

The presentation highlighted a significant change in district-wise power consumption. Tirupati has emerged as the highest power-consuming district, with 1,448 MU in Q1 FY 2026, surpassing NTR district (1,032 MU) and Guntur (923 MU). These consumption patterns serve as a key indicator of economic activity and industrial growth across different regions of the state.

To accelerate these projects, district collectors have been tasked with monitoring rooftop solar installations, identifying land for compressed bio-gas (CBG) and other renewable energy plants, and working closely with discoms to resolve challenges promptly.