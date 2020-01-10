State to take care of capital farmers

Amaravati: Reacting on the farmers, women and other sections of the public protests, the Agricultural Mission vice-chairman MVS Nagi Reddy said the government never say that they shift the capital from Amaravati. He explained in a statement on Friday that, let it be Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the GN Rao Committee or the Boston Group Committee, they only proposed decentralization of administration and development.

He said the proposal for three capitals was mooted only for the decentralization of development in the state. He said the state GDP has grown to 30% after the bifurcation only because it was solely dependent on agriculture. Industries, irrigation projects and all other facilities have to be developed all over the state.

However, former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had decided the green zone in Guntur and Krishna districts to set up the capital so that his coterie gets a chance to loot the state, he said. The present government is preparing plans to develop the green zone and come to the rescue of the farmers of the region.

Chief Minister noticed all these issues during his padayatra of the state and decided to bring about an all-round development of the state irrespective of the caste, creed or region, Nagi Reddy said. He added that the government would go out of the way to help the farmers of Amaravati region.