Statues of Kopparapu poets will be set up, says MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy

Guntur: Narasaraopet MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy made it clear that the state government will never ignore Telugu language. He addressed a meeting held in Narasaraopet on Sunday. Speaking on this occasion,the government has taken all the steps to implement Telugu and respect mother tongue and give priority to it.

He said, English Medium is useful to excel in the competitive examinations. He said we were highly fortunate that Kopparapu Kavulu hailed from this area and brought name and fame to them. He recalled that once they start the Avadhanam, they will continue it for two -days. He said that he would take steps to setup their statues very soon.