Stay updated with emerging innovations, students told

Ongole: QISFEST 2026 commenced with great enthusiasm at QIS College of Engineering and Technology here on Friday, announced Chairman of QIS Educational Institutions Dr Nidamanuri Surya Kalyan Chakravarthy, and Executive Vice Chairman Dr Nidamanuru Sri Gayatri Devi.

Former ISRO IPRSC Unit Director Badri Narayana Murthy was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony, alongside Bank of Baroda Regional Manager Krupa Kiran Reddy Sarella. Murthy emphasised the rapid pace of technological advancement and urged students to stay up to date with emerging innovations. He praised the students’ exceptional projects displayed at the technical expo.

Dr Gayatri Devi revealed that QIS is organising the fest for the third consecutive year, this time extending it to four days with special emphasis on technical exhibitions and projects. The event’s theme aligns with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. This year’s QISFEST has witnessed an extraordinary response, with approximately 1,200 students from various states participating in technical competitions, sports, paper presentations, poster presentations, and cultural programmes, she informed.

The inaugural day concluded with an exhilarating DJ Night where students enthusiastically participated and celebrated.