Stay wherever you are, don't come out, CM Jagan Reddy pleads people over COVID-19

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after the review meeting said that it is a worry some issue not allowing the students into the state who left from Telangana on Wednesday. He made clear that the coronavirus could not be controlled if those situations were raised. Speaking to the media on Thursday, he said that these viruses occur once in a generation and must be dealt with effectively. CM YS Jagan said that the best way to deal with the virus is to act discipline by staying at home in this lockdown period. "There is need for the tough decisions to be taken to contain the coronavirus; all people should cooperate, " Jagan added.

"About 200 people who crossed state borders from Telangana on Wednesday were allowed into the state on the behest of Telangana CM KCR and placed in Quarantine for 14 days, " CM Jagan asserted. CM Jagan further said that it is not good for the people to move here and there as it would affect the other people. It is everyone's responsibility to be vigilant and stay wherever they are so as to avoid the gatherings and help the society in containing coronavirus.

Jagan said that the government is to set up four COVID-19 speciality hospitals with 450 ICU beds and 200 isolation beds for quarantine in each district. "As much as Eighty per cent of the households have overcome the coronavirus by staying in the house while 14 per cent were treated in hospitals and 4 per cent are reported to be in ICU, " CM Jagan opined.

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged the people to dial 1902 if anyone suffers from the cold, cough, fever and respiratory problems. It is reported that the senior IAS Krishna Babu along with 10 IAS officers will monitor the 1902 helpline number.

Jagan Mohan Reddy made clear that there is not shortage so far in concern with essential commodities as rythu bazaars will be operated from 6 am to 1 pm with each at a 3km distance. Panchayat Raj and Municipal Departments have been directed to focus on sanitation in villages and towns and assured of financial assistance to be provided on April 4.