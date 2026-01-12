Steely action against anti-social elements: SP

Hindupur: Police will deal firmly with anti-social elements and will not tolerate any disturbance to law and order, warned District Superintendent of Police S. Satish Kumar, who led a large-scale cordon-and-search operation in Tilak Nagar of Pulimathi panchayat under Hindupur Rural limits on Sunday.

As part of intensified crime-control measures over the past two to three months, the operation was conducted in Lepakshi mandal with the participation of 120 police personnel, including DSPs, Circle Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors.

The teams thoroughly checked houses and surrounding areas, with special focus on rowdy-sheeters, history-sheeters and persons previously involved in murder and faction-related cases.

Addressing the public, the SP cautioned habitual offenders to reform themselves, failing which strict legal action would follow, including opening of new rowdy sheets.

Vehicles without valid number plates or documents were seized during the operation, including 60 two-wheelers and six autos.

Satish Kumar said advanced technology such as drone cameras, night-vision drones, body-worn cameras, mobile scanning devices and fingerprint scanners were deployed to strengthen surveillance. Suspected individuals and past offenders were identified and counselled as part of preventive policing.

He noted that due to the area’s proximity to the Karnataka border, railway track and national highway, there was a higher risk of criminal activity, necessitating enhanced vigilance. CCTV cameras would be installed at key locations and drone patrolling intensified to ensure round-the-clock monitoring.

The SP urged residents to remain vigilant and immediately inform the police about suspicious movements or potential crimes. “Public cooperation is crucial. People must live peacefully, and anyone violating the law will be dealt with strictly,” he asserted.