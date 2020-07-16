Steep rise in Coronavirus cases in Srikakulam

Coronavirus cases in Srikakulam: Initially during the lockdown period, Srikakulam district was safe and free from Covid while positive cases were on a rising trend in other districts in the State.

But now Srikakulam turned hotspot for the Covid. Till Wednesday, total positive cases recorded were 2,163 which have been declared officially. Samples were collected from 1,10,271 persons so far across the district. During the ongoing fever survey, new cases were detected. The survey began on Monday and will last for seven days.

Among those who contracted the virus include doctors working in Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Srikakulam and they are on home quarantine. Private clinics which are being run by these doctors were closed at Day and Night junction in Srikakulam city.

A noted doctor-cum-owner of a maternity hospital in Srikakulam city was tested Covid positive. Soon after learning about the result, the doctor rushed to a private hospital in Visakhapatnam city for treatment.

Two MLAs were also tested Covid positive and they also went to Visakhapatnam for treatment. Brother of a woman MLA who was appointed in a nominated post recently by the government also tested positive and went on home isolation. Another 37 noted political leaders at district-level also contracted the virus.