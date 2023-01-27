Steps taken for implementation of Aarogyasri in pvt hospitals: Kakani

Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that all steps will be taken for implementation of Aarogyasri services in private hospitals. Addressing the Zilla Praja Parishad Governing Body here meeting on Friday, the minister promised the ZP members that he would take all necessary measures for implementation of Aarogyasri services in the private hospitals and ensure that health services reach the people more effectively. He said that Rs 1,300 crore was due to the state from the Central government and these funds would be released by March. He said the Chief Minister was ready to clear all the pending bills as soon as these funds are released.

The minister said steps have been taken to ensure that there was no shortage of fertilisers and seeds anywhere and added with the Chief Minister dedicating Nellore Penna and Mekapati Gautham Reddy Sangam barrages to the nation, the farmers are getting plenty of irrigation water without any difficulty. The minister also thanked the ZP chairman Anam Arunamma for taking steps to return Vijaya Dipikas to class 10 students in government schools. While all the members unanimously passed a resolution to name the new Zilla Parishad office building after Venkatagiri former MLA and former ZP chairman late Nallapureddy Chandrasekhar Reddy, who rendered distinguished service in the district, Minister Govardhan Reddy said that a resolution is being sent for the government's nod.

Later, ZP Chairperson Anam Arunamma addressed the gathering and called upon the people's representatives and officials to work in coordination and bring the development and welfare schemes of government closer to the people and take the district on the path of progress. She said printed Vijaya Deepikas would be distributed to students studying in class 10 in all government schools in the district so that lessons can be easily understood. Earlier, officials of respective departments briefed the meeting on the activities being carried out by the medical and health department, education department, irrigation, Panchayati Raj, DWAMA and agriculture departments.

MLCs Balli Kalyan Chakravarthy, Vithapu Balasubrahmanyam, Vakati Narayana Reddy, Gudur MLA Varaprasad, NDCC Chairman Kamireddy Satyanarayana, DM&HO Dr Penchalaiah, Irrigation CE Harinarayana Reddy, District Agriculture Officer Sudhakar Raju, Fisheries JD Nageswara Rao, DRDA, DWAMA PDs Sambasiva Reddy, Venkat Rao and APC of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan Usharani were present.