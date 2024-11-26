Stern action against social media abusers, warns minister

Vijayawada: Minister for Housing, Information and Public Relations K Parthasarathy urged the students to be careful with social media and suggested the latter not to misuse the social media to abuse others, making derogatory comments and for character assassination.

He said there were many instances of social media misuse in the State and the country and stated that the police would take stern action for the misuse of social media.

He was the chief guest at the awareness programme conducted on cybercrimes and misuse of social media at the SRR and CVR Government Degree College on Monday. The college students and faculty attended the awareness programme. IT experts have explained how the government was trying to check misuse of social media and taking action on the offenders and culprits for committing crimes.

Parthasarathy said the culprits who misuse the social media will be punished under various sections adding that laws were enacted to punish culprits including imprisonment up to 15 years.

He said some people have the misconception that they would not be caught if they make abusive comments against others on social media. He said the culprits will be caught easily and will get severe punishment under various sections of the law.

He suggested to the students to use social media for personality development, build their career and for good activities. The Minister said he stopped the use of social media to maximum extent.

He felt personal relations were getting spoiled due to social media and people wish to spend time with their smart phones and avoid others.

He lamented that people were getting addicted to social media and many people were suffering due to misuse of social media. He suggested to the students to inform the police, if they notice the misuse of social media.

College Principal Dr K Bhagyalakshmi presided over the awareness meeting.