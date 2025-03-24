Stern action will be taken against cricket betting organisers: DGP

Live
DGP Harish Kumar Gupta on Sunday announced that strict vigil is being maintained on the cricket betting organisers and punters in the State and warned that stern action will be taken against the organisers and participants.
He issued the warning on Sunday in view of the IPL cricket season which started in the country. He urged the youth to be cautious against the betting gangs and organisers.
He said stern action will be taken against the persons who lure the gullible youth in the cricket bettings and stated the police would keep vigil on the online and offline cricket betting organisers.
The DGP said cricket is for only entertainment and not for bettings. He has appealed to the people to inform the police on the cricket bettings and organisers.
He said the victims can also lodge complaint to the police and action will be taken against the organisers.